Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $20.72 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

