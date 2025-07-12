Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.52 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Saga has a market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $49.23 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,070,713,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,143,797 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,070,691,817 with 270,135,847 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.28524563 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $97,650,235.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

