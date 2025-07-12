Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Emera Stock Up 0.7%

EMA stock opened at C$62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$46.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.72. The stock has a market cap of C$18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

