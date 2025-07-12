Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a 12.3% increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $176.25 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryder System by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Dividend History for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

