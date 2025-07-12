Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a 12.3% increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $176.25 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryder System by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

