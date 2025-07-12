Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

THW opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

