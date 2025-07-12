Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.85.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,138,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

