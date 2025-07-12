TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $493.53 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $493.53 million and $48.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 494,515,083 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

