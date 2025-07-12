Rollbit Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331.16 Thousand (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $114.31 million and $331.16 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,023,444,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,023,692,013.5970664. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.04553337 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $356,233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

