Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,416 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

