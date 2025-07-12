New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.49 and a twelve month high of $291.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,492. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

