Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $717.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.77 and its 200 day moving average is $634.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,792 shares of company stock worth $105,466,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

