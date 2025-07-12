Barclays Cuts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,000.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,263.29.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.8%

FICO stock opened at $1,540.70 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,484.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,845.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,861.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,369,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.