Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $205.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

