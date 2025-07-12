Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISPY. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $882.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

