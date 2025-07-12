PYA Waltman Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,547,000. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,543,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Up 4.2%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $52.38 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

