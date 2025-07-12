Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 890 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.