SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries



Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

