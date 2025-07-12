Rational Advisors Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rational Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Prologis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

