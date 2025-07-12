Rational Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rational Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after acquiring an additional 951,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

