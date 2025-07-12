Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

