Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.54 Million Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.53 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

