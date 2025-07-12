Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

