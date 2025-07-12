iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Position Increased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

