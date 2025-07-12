Fulcrum Equity Management Has $288,000 Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

