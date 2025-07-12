Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 160 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
