Park Square Financial Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Park Square Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $82.95 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

