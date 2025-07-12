Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KORP. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.49 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.