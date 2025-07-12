Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

