Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF makes up 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Down 0.9%

XTL opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $79.93 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.