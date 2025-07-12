Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,998 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

