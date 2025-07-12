Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,720 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 472,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 171,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.85 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.