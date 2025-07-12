Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

