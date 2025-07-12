Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 35,925 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.74% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,989,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $34,716.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,489.18. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $53,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,335 shares in the company, valued at $465,624. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $447.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

