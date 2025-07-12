Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.