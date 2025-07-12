ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $443.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

