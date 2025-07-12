John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) is Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned about 4.04% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 101,704 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,054,000.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA JHMB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

