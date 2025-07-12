Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

