ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 334 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

