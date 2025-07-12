Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.