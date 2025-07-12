Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 13,882 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

GCOW opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

