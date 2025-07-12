Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

