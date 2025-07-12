ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 2,443 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

