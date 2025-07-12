Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,534,000 after buying an additional 9,528,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

