Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 474.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

