Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

