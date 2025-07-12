Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.21 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

