Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 5,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

