Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 10,240 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

