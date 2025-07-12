Park Square Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park Square Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CMG opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.