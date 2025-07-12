Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,021,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $68.87 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.